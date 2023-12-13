Transport
Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 13, 2023 01:36 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 01:43 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

Dhaka-Mymensingh rail link resumes thru alternate route after derailment

Committee formed to probe derailment that left one dead
Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 13, 2023 01:36 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 01:43 PM
Mohanganj Express derails on Dhaka-Mymensingh route in Gazipur on December 13, 2023. Photo: Star

The train service on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route resumed this morning through an alternate route via Tongi, following a derailment of a Dhaka-bound train in Gazipur.

The derailment of the Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Express occurred around 4:00am after unidentified people damaged the rail track near Bhawalgarh station to the north of Joydebpur junction.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

One person died in the accident and at least 11 others were injured.

The trains are now running on the Dhaka-Tongi-Kishoreganj-Mymensingh route, said Joydebpur Railway Station Master Mohammad Hanif Ali.

The trains on the Dhaka-Mymensingh routes will use the routes until the damaged rail tracks are repaired and the rescue operation is complete, he said.

At least nine trains operate on the route and the derailment has caused schedule disruption, railway officials said.

Meanwhile, Gazipur district administration formed a five-member committee to investigate the incident.

The committee has been asked to submit the report within three working days, Abul Fateh Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, deputy commissioner of the district, said after visiting the spot.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
এই ইলেকশনে গণতন্ত্র আরও পারফেক্ট হবে: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

এই ইলেকশনে গণতন্ত্র আরও পারফেক্ট হবে: কাদের

‘স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থী নিয়ে আপস করার কোনো সুযোগ নেই।’

২০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মেট্রো রেলের ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়, বিজয় সরণি স্টেশন চালু

১০ মিনিট আগে
push notification