Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 25, 2023 10:04 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 01:44 PM

Crime & Justice

Mohangan Express derailment: Mastermind among two arrested

Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 25, 2023 10:04 AM Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 01:44 PM
Derailment of Mohanganj Express in Gazipur
Seven coaches of Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Express veered off the tracks in Gazipur on December 13. Photo: Monjurul Haque

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said it arrested two people, including the mastermind, in connection with the derailment of Mohanganj Express in Gazipur on December 13.

CTTC Chief Md Asaduzzaman will brief reporters about the arrest at DMP Media Centre at 10:00am today, said a DMP press release last night.

A 20-foot stretch of rail line was cut off by unidentified criminals when six carriages and the locomotive of the Dhaka-bound train from Netrakona's Mohanganj derailed near Bhawalgarh station to the north of Joydebpur junction, leaving one person dead and at least 11 others injured.

Police and district administration officials said they recovered two gas cylinders that were used to power a blowtorch to sever the section of the rail.

