Train services resume on Dhaka-Mymensingh route after 26 hours

Train services on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route resumed 26 hours after a 20-foot stretch of rail line was cut off by unidentified criminals, leading to the derailment of a Mohanganj Express train in Gazipur yesterday.

Rail communication on the route was fully restored upon completion of the repair work of the damaged rail line in Bankharia area between Bhawalgarh railway station and Rajendrapur railway station in Gazipur.

Hours after the incident, trains toward Mymensingh were operated on an alternate route via Tongi

Bhawal Express left Mymensingh at 6:38am today, said Station Master of Joydebpur Railway Junction Hanif Ali.

Six carriages and the locomotive of the Dhaka-bound train from Netrakona's Mohanganj derailed near Bhawalgarh station to the north of Joydebpur junction around 4:00am.

One person, Aslam, 35, was killed and at least 11 others were injured in the derailment.