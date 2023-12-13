One killed as train derails on 'sabotaged' tracks in Gazipur

Mohanganj Express derails on Dhaka-Mymensingh route in Gazipur on December 13, 2023. Photo: Star

A man was killed and 10 others were injured as a train derailed on a section of the Dhaka-Mymensingh rail line in Gazipur where the tracks were damaged by unidentified people, fire service and railway officials said.

The deceased was identified as Aslam, 35, a poultry businessman from Gafargaon upazila of Mymensingh.

Seven coaches of the Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Express, including the locomotive, veered off the tracks at Bankhuria around 4:00am, said Gazipur Fire Service Deputy Director Abdullah Al Arefin.

The saboteurs cut the rubber line of the track with gas cutters some time in the night, Al Arefin said.

The fire service recovered a 12-kg gas cylinder from the forest beside the railway tracks, he said.

Confirming the incident, Joydebpur Junction's Deputy Assistant (Signal) Sirajuddin told The Daily Star that the saboteurs damaged the railway tracks near Bhawalgarh station on the north side of the Junction.

Bhawalgarh Junction's Assistant Station Master Sobir Hossain said rescue operations are underway.