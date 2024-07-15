PM's comment: DU students return to halls after protest

Dhaka University students returned to halls early today after a brief protest over what they said was a "disparaging comment" by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier in the afternoon.

The protest started at around 11:00pm in different halls of Dhaka University and concluded around 1:45am.

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Around 12 midnight, students marched from the halls and gathered in front of the Raju sculpture of TSC and raised slogans.

Among other dorms, students of Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall, Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall, Shamsun Nahar Hall, and Ruqayya Hall joined the protest.

At this time, the students started chanting various slogans including "Chaite gelam odhikar, hoye gelam razakar", "Tui ke, ami ke, razakar, razakar".

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

A student, present at Raju sculpture, told The Daily Star, "We have been insulted and belittled for speaking against the unfair quota system."

Nahid Islam, one of the organisers of the anti-quota student movement, said they did not call for any programme, but students came out from the halls spontaneously.

A student who joined the agitation programme said Chhatra League tried to block the students from joining the protest at many halls. However, many students joined the protest defying the obstacles.

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Asif Mahmood, another protest coordinator, said he was attacked in front of Bijoy Ekattor Hall.

However, around 2:00am, police and Chhatra League activists were seen at Shahbagh intersection.

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Replying to a question from a reporter at a press conference on her recent visit to China at Gono Bhaban yesterday afternoon, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "Why is there so much anger against the Liberation War and freedom fighters? If the grandchildren of freedom fighters do not get [quota], will the grandchildren of Razakars get [quota]? That's my question."

The PM also said that the government cannot take any action on reforming or repealing the quota system in government jobs until the court resolves the issue.

"The truth is: I have no right to take a stance against a court order. Neither the constitution nor the rules of business of the parliament allows it. Unless there is a solution from the court, we have nothing to do. They [protesters] have to accept this reality."