Freedom Index: Bangladesh ranks 141 out of 164 countries

Bangladesh's overall prosperity has shown a notable increase of 13 points from 1995 to 2022, but its level of freedom has been declining for the consecutive 22 years, according to Freedom and Prosperity Report published by the US-based non-profit Atlantic Council.

The report was shared at a conference jointly organised by the US Agency for International Development and The Asia Foundation in the city today.

The Freedom and Prosperity Indexes are two separate indexes that rank 164 countries around the world according to their levels of freedom and prosperity.

Bangladesh's ranking of 141 out of 164 on the Freedom Index places it within the "mostly unfree" category.

In 2000, when Bangladesh held 116th position, it experienced its peak in freedom, outperforming neighbouring countries with a score more than four points higher than the regional average for South and Central Asia.

"However, the trajectory has been less favourable since then, with a steady decline in freedom. Presently,

Bangladesh finds itself trailing behind … This decline highlights a concerning trend that warrants attention and analysis."

According to the report, in 2022, Bangladesh was positioned eighth among the twelve South and Central Asian countries included in the study, indicating a middling performance in terms of freedom when compared to its regional counterparts. Notably, countries like Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka all boast greater degrees of freedom than Bangladesh.

For instance, Pakistan, which holds the seventh spot in the region, outpaces Bangladesh by a notable

margin of 11.5 points. Within the region, only three countries—Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—score lower than Bangladesh in this regard.

Political freedom in Bangladesh has been on a downward trajectory since 2000. Back in 1999, Bangladesh held the 108th position globally in terms of political freedom. Today it has slipped to rank 130th out of the 164 countries. This decline raises significant concerns about the state of political liberties within the country, the report adds.

"The January parliamentary elections solidified a shift toward a "dominant-party" system. The Awami League capitalized on an opposition boycott to extend its fifteen-year rule, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina poised to become the world's longest-serving female head of government.

"While this signifies stability, dominant-party systems often face challenges that can undermine good governance. Ensuring healthy competition across politics, government, and the economy is crucial to mitigate these risks."

According to the report, Bangladesh's ranking of 99 out of 164 on the Prosperity Index, categorizes it as "mostly unprosperous."

Thanks to this broad definition of prosperity, Bangladesh outperforms some of its neighbours on the overall prosperity score, including India and Pakistan, although the country remains behind

India in terms of GDP per capita when adjusted for purchasing-power parity.

"Although there have been notable advancements in areas like health and education, progress has been more modest in addressing issues of inequality and environmental sustainability, and has even worsened in terms of minority rights," said the report.

This means improvements have been fragmented rather than structured and strategic. To make a meaningful impact, it's essential to understand the root causes of these issues and develop a cohesive plan to address them and enhance all aspects of prosperity, it says.

"Additionally, prioritising the worst performing components by concentrating resources and efforts on areas where Bangladesh has the most room to improve can significantly boost overall prosperity," it said.

The data shows that countries with greater freedom tend to enjoy higher levels of prosperity, while those with less freedom tend to have lower levels of prosperity. Countries that promote political and economic freedoms, along with strong legal systems, create an environment that's more welcoming to foreign investors, said Joseph Lemoine, director of the Atlantic Council's Freedom and Prosperity Center at the conference in the city.

"Every country grapples with issues like corruption and securing economic and political rights. The key lies not in avoiding problems, but in actively acknowledging and tackling them," said US Ambassador to Bangladesh at the event.