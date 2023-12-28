Wealth hike of candidates: Quader vows strong actions after polls

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today vowed stern actions against the candidates contesting in the upcoming polls whose wealth increased exponentially.

"As actions cannot be taken at the moment as the government is only conducting routine work, strong measures will be taken after the election," Quader said at a press conference at the party's central office in Dhanmondi this afternoon.

He was responding to a question referring to the a Transparency International Bangladesh's (TIB) report that said a record 571 candidates participating in the upcoming polls have movable assets worth over Tk 1 or more.

In 2008, the number was 274 and in 2018, it was 522.

The TIB report also highlighted the discrepancies in the affidavits submitted by the aspirants for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.

It questioned the authenticity of candidates' income, wealth, loans, and debt disclosed to the Election Commission.

TIB accused a minister, who remains unnamed, of owning "undisclosed overseas companies" engaged in real estate business. His total assets were valued at around Tk 2,312 crore.

Movable or liquid assets refer to bank deposits, fixed deposits, savings certificates, government bonds and cash. Real estates are not liquid assets.

This year, the Awami League saw the highest rise in the number of candidates with liquid assets of over Tk 1 crore. In 2008, 28 percent of the AL candidates had liquid assets of over Tk 1 crore, and in 2024, it is 86.96 percent.

This constitutes 235 of the 286 AL nominees running for parliament.

Commenting on BNP's movement, Quader today said the party has lost people's support.

"If there was public support [for BNP's movement], no party would have to carry out sneak attacks to oust the government," said the AL general secretary.

Quader also said the incidents of violence occurring in different constituencies "isolated."

"It is normal. No candidate will boycott the election," he said.

He hoped that candidates will be able to bring voters to the polling centres by convincing them.