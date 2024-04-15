Publish list of 60 lakh jailed activists, or apologise

Quader tells Mirza Fakhrul

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has challenged BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam's statement that the government has filed cases against 60 lakh leaders and activists of BNP.

He also asked Mirza Fakhrul to provide the list of jailed BNP leaders and activists.

"How did the number of jailed activists increase from 20,000 to 6 million? They should immediately publish the list of 6 million prisoners; otherwise, Mirza Fakhrul will have to apologise before the nation for lying," said Quader while briefing reporters at AL president's political office in the capital's Dhanmondi yesterday.

Talking about Mujibnagar Day on April 17, the ruling party leader said, "It [April 17] is the oath day of the first government of independent Bangladesh… But BNP does not recognise it."

"BNP was created to destroy the spirit of Bangladesh's independence. They aim to attack the very existence of Bangladesh," Quader also said.

When asked whether the measures to control commodity prices during Ramadan will continue, he said, "As long as the public needs it, it will continue in the interest of the people."