Not quite independent

AL leaders seeking to run as independent candidates must get the party’s nod

Although the ruling Awami League has decided to field alternative candidates from among its party leaders in different constituencies, anyone seeking to file nomination must get the go-ahead from the party, multiple sources said.

The AL made the decision in efforts to make the election look participatory and draw more voters to the polling centres, they added.

However, such candidates will be allowed in a handful seats.

Buoyed by the decision, many grassroots and "deprived" leaders are already making preparations to vie in the January 7 election, although many party nominees and incumbent lawmakers are worried about their win as they will have to face tough contests from their party colleagues.

The Daily Star spoke with several nomination-seekers and sitting MPs, and all of them think the upcoming election is going to be a fight between AL candidates.

However, they fear that fielding alternative candidates will result in intra-party feuds across the country, something that created tension during recent union parishad elections where multiple AL candidates fought against each other.

Talking to reporters at the party's Dhanmondi office yesterday, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said willing party leaders can contest in the national poll as independent candidates.

"For tactical reasons, party leaders are being allowed to run as independent candidates," he said.

He also cited AL President Sheikh Hasina's decision in this regard, saying there is no bar to contest the polls in line with Hasina's guidelines.

Speaking to the party leaders about this later in the day, he made it clear that anyone willing to run as independent candidates must secure permission from the party first, sources said.

Many AL nomination-seekers and sitting MPs who failed to get party tickets have already announced their potential candidacy as independents. Many of them have even started to collect signature of 1 percent voters of their constituencies, which is mandatory to submit nomination papers as independent candidates, according to the sources.

Among the AL's alternative candidates, former state minister and sitting MP from Jamalpur-4 Murad Hasan will vie for the same seat, former deputy minister Arif Khan Joy for Netrokona-2, Misbah Uddin Siraj, former organising secretary of AL central committee, for Sylhet 1, Canada chapter of AL president and Sylhet district AL member Sarwar Hossain for Sylhet 6, AL leader and Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon for Habiganj 4, sitting AL MP Mouazzam Hossain Ratan for Sunamganj 1, sitting AL MP Monsur Rahaman for Rajshahi-5, former AL lawmaker Raihanul Haque Raihan for Rajshahi-6, incumbent AL lawmaker Nazim Uddin Ahmed for Mymensingh-3, independent lawmaker Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon for Faridpur-4, Rangpur district AL leader Sirajul Islam for Rahnpur-6, AL leader Shahbuddin Ahmed Chanchal for Manikganj-2, Durgapur upazila parishad chairman Jannatul Ferdous Jhuma for Netrokona-1, former AL lawmaker Shamsul Haque Bhuiyan for Chandpur-3 and 4, former AL lawmaker Monirul Islam Monir for Jashore-2, Keraniganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Shaheen Ahmed for Dhaka-2, and President of Jashore district unit AL Shahidul Islam for Jashore-3.

Each of them yesterday announced their candidacy as independents.

According to AL sources, such a large number of independent candidates might create a big challenge for many party-nominated candidates. This may also result in infighting in the grassroots.

Many AL nomination-seekers who topped in various surveys done by different government agencies but did not get party tickets may pose as a big challenge for the AL-picked candidates. On the other hand, many sitting MPs who lost popularity in the last five years for their controversial activities but still got nomination may find it difficult to secure an easy win, sources said.

Asked, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said his party is capable of controlling the independent candidates.

"We allowed independent candidates to make the election more participatory and to make it festive. More candidates mean higher voter turnout; it is also on our mind. But as a disciplined party, Awami League will control the independent candidates when required," he added.

However, uncertainty looms over seat-sharing with the 14-party alliance partners after the ruling party gave nomination to its candidates in some of the seats that currently belong its allies.

Quader's recent remarks questioning the necessity of an alliance created further confusion about the matter.

On Saturday, Quader said if the opposition does not form a coalition, the AL will not form an alliance since there is no strategic reason for that.

Yesterday, Quader and party Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud came up with conflicting statements over forming an alliance.

In the morning, Quader said AL does not need to search for partners. Later in the day, Hasan said his party will adjust seats with the partners of the alliance like it did in the past, although it has announced its contenders in 298 of the 300 parliamentary seats.

It is not clear why the ruling party did not nominate anyone in the rest 2 constituencies.

Amid the confusion, AL-led 14-party coordinator and veteran AL leader Amir Hossain Amu assured the alliance partners that AL will run under the banner of the 14-party alliance. He also requested them to file nomination papers.

But sources said, Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon told his party colleagues at the party office yesterday that he is unwilling to run in the election because of his advanced age.

AL nominated its Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim in Dhaka-8, where Menon is sitting MP.

Contacted, Workers Party politburo member Anisur Rahman Mallik said Obaidul Quader's remarks have created confusion among alliance partners.

"We will discuss the matter in our politburo and then decide whether to contest the election under the banner of 14-party or with our own electoral symbol, hammer," he said.

Sources said Hasina expressed her resentment over the alliance partners demanding more seats than they currently hold.

Talking to the AL nomination-seekers at Gono Bhaban on Sunday, Hasina said partners of the 14-party should create their own ground, said sources.

"I gave them chances over the last 15 years. They should have stood on their feet and created their own ground by now. Let them learn to stand on their own feet and to walk," a nomination seeker present at Gono Bhaban quoted Hasina as saying.

AL sources said this time the ruling party will offer the alliance partners fewer seats than the 11 that they got in the last election.