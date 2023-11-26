Manna appears on political scene, ends speculation on absence

Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna appeared in a political programme today, ending speculation about his absence from the political scene.

He presided over a rally organised by Ganatantra Mancha, a political alliance that includes Nagorik Oikya, in front of the Jatiya Press Club in support of the ongoing 48-hour blockade called by BNP and its allies.

"I was ill. Actuality I am still ailing and [was] not supposed to join the programme. But in the meantime, the question 'where is Mahmudur Rahman Manna?' was raised. So, I am here," he said at the rally.

"Mahmudur Manna is not a dalal [broker]," Manna said at the rally. Later, he took part in a procession brought out by Nagorik Oikya.

Several newspapers recently reported Manna's absence from politics since October 28, when the ongoing political turmoil started with the violence centring the BNP's rally in Dhaka.

BNP and its allies have since been staging movement against the announcement of election schedule and over polls-time government.

The question was raised when several small parties, including those that have been taking part in the anti-government movement, have announced their participation in the January 7 election.