Conspiracy to ban Jatiya Party will be foiled: Shameem Haider

'Don't take a wrong decision based on a wrong demand,' he tells govt

Jatiya Party today dismissed growing calls for a ban on the party, saying it has never engaged in terrorism and therefore faces no legal grounds for prohibition under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Speaking to reporters at the party's central office in Dhaka's Kakrail, JP Secretary General Shameem Haider Patwary said, "The conspiracy to ban Jatiya Party will be foiled."

He argued that under the Representation of the People Order (RPO), JP has not committed any offence that could warrant the cancellation of its registration.

"There is no such allegation against Jatiya Party," he stressed.

He termed the demand for a ban "unreasonable" and urged the government not to take what he called a "wrong decision based on a wrong demand."

Calling on party leaders and activists to remain alert, Shameem Haider said they must be ready to respond if the party comes under attack.

"We will continue our systematic movement in a peaceful manner. If necessary, everyone will have to come to Dhaka. The conspiracy to ban Jatiya Party will be foiled," he said.