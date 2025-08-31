After Jamaat, NCP urges chief adviser to act against Jatiya Party

JP helped Awami League 'legalise last three illegal elections', it says

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has called on Chief Adviser Yunus to ban the activities of the Jatiya Party, saying that the party helped Awami League "legalise the last three illegal elections".

NCP also demanded that the chief adviser hold a Constituent Assembly election in February.

"There is no difference between Jatiya Party and Awami League," said NCP's Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adeeb today.

He briefed journalists in front of Jamuna after meeting the chief adviser.

"We have seen that Jatiya Party has openly taken a position to bring Awami League into the elections. Considering their clear stance on the banned organisation and their previous steps to legitimise the illegal parliament, we have asked the chief adviser to take measures to suspend the organisational activities of Jatiya Party."

The NCP leader said the government itself mentioned that the fascist regime had clung to power through the three elections held.

"Jatiya Party directly participated in the three illegal elections as an ally of fascism and to legitimise those illegal elections," he said.

He said that not only that, in the election posters of Jatiya Party leaders Mujibul Haque Chunnu and Shamim Haider Patwary, it was clearly written that they were "Awami League nominated candidates."

The NCP leader further said, "For the legal and constitutional basis of the July Charter, we told the chief adviser that the election in February must be a Constituent Assembly election. Through such an election, the country can find a permanent solution to the 54-year political crisis."

The NCP leaders also asked the chief adviser to play a role in keeping the Election Commission capable and neutral.