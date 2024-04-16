BNP opts out of 'farcical' upazila polls

BNP has decided not to join the upcoming upazila polls as the party does not want to be part of the "farcical election".

"BNP does not want to be part of the farcical election and that is why BNP has decided to boycott the upazila election scheduled to start on May 8," said a press release signed by the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Members of the standing committee, the highest policymaking body of the party, took the decision at a meeting held virtually last night.

The party boycotted the last parliamentary election too saying that a free and fair election is not possible under the incumbent government and demanding an election under a non-partisan interim government.

A total of 152 upazilas around the country will go to polls in the first phase of upazila elections on May 8.