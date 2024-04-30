Bangladesh’s advancement to continue braving all odds: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh has become a role model for development.

"The advancement of Bangladesh will continue by throwing ash to the face of enemies," she told the AL Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting at her official residence Gono Bhaban in Dhaka this evening.

The premier said Bangladesh has made visible advancements in all sectors including education, health, and agriculture. "No sector of the country is lagging behind," she said.

The mother and child mortality rate has declined, medicare services have reached the grassroots, literacy rate has increased while economic growth and per capita income have also increased.

Hasina said the country was able to maintain its economic growth in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions and counter-sanctions due to timely measures taken by her government.

Bangladesh, she said, has achieved the status of a developing country under the leadership of the AL. Bangladesh will start its journey formally as a developing country from 2026, she added.

"If Awami League remains in power, the transition from Least Developed Country to a developing nation will happen," she said, adding that people are the only strength of the AL.

"People have kept faith in us as they voted AL to power in the January 7, 2024 election," she said.

The premier said it is very unfortunate to take lessons in democracy and voting rights from the BNP which had initiated the vote rigging and ruined the country's democracy.

The AL is the party which had struggled for a long to establish democracy and voting rights in the country and many leaders and activists of the party had sacrificed their lives, she said.

Bangladesh has now been considered a role model for development in the globe due to the massive development made during the AL regime.

The prime minister castigated the so-called politicians and intellectuals for spreading propaganda against the country's prosperity and progress.

The premier heavily criticised the action against the agitating students and teachers in the US as they protested the atrocities in Gaza of Palestine by Israel. She described the action as a "gross violation of humanity".

The premier also denounced the killing of two Bangladeshis in US.