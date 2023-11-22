Attacks on BNP-Jamaat men: Of masks, helmets and baffled cops

A series of mysterious attacks on BNP-Jamaat leaders and activists have taken place in the Rajshahi region over the last two months with the police failing so far to identify the assailants who either wear masks or helmets.

At least three men were killed and 15 others were injured in 18 incidents in Pabna, Natore, Naogaon and Rajshahi districts.

In every incident, the attackers stabbed their targets and fled the scene on motorcycles or microbuses, said the victims' family members and lawyers.

On October 29, a renowned doctor of Rajshahi city named Golam Kazem Ali Ahmad, who according to locals was a Jamaat patron, was stabbed to death late at night in the Bornali area.

Quoting witnesses, police said the attackers, who were on a microbus, cut in on a motorcycle the doctor was riding as a pillion passenger and then stabbed him in the chest before fleeing the scene.

The vehicle did not have a registration plate.

On the same day, several masked men in a microbus picked up a drug store owner named Ershad Ali from the Kochuatoil area. His body was found in the Rajshahi City Hat area the next morning.

He too was a patron of the Jamaat, according to local Jamaat men.

Two police officers told this correspondent that the attackers in both incidents were wearing masks and using the same microbus.

The Police Bureau of Investigation was tasked with investigating the murder of Kazem on November 14. Inspector Abdul Mannan said he has yet to find a clue.

Contacted, Bijoy Basak, additional deputy inspector general of Rajshahi range police, said "We found certain similarities in some of the incidents of attacks. We're working on the cases and taking actions to stop the repetition."

Parvez T Zahedy, a criminal lawyer of Rajshahi Judges Court, said none of the attackers were unidentified although more than a month passed after some of the cases.

In Naogaon, five incidents were recorded in Atrai, Raninagar and Sadar upazilas.

On November 18 night, Kamal Ahmed, a former ward level president of Naogaon municipality was attacked and stabbed at Yad Ali intersection in Naogaon town.

Masked men in three motorcycles attacked him while he was returning home to Naogaon town by an auto-rickshaw from Santahar of Bogura. He died on the way to Naogaon hospital.

Ahmed's son Rasel Imam Nabab filed a murder case accusing unidentified persons.

Faisal Bin Ahsan, OC of Naogaon Sadar Police Station, said the police had collected CCTV footage from the area.

"We got important information and the investigation is still on," the OC said, adding that more than six attackers took part in the murder.

The first such attack in Naogaon district took place on September 24 with the attack on Anwar Hossain, Raninagar upazila Jubo Dal's convening committee member. Anwar was tortured and dumped in an abandoned place.

Three other torture victims of Naogaon include Zahidur Rahman, who is Paroil UP chairman and Raninagar upazila Jubo Dal joint convenor.

But none of the Naogaon torture victims filed any case out of fear.

Abu Raihan, general secretary of Borgachha union unit BNP in Naogaon's Raninagar upazila, is one of them.

He was attacked on October 23 night. Raihan suffered severe stab injuries in his right arm.

"I don't want to file any case as I think it will only increase my suffering," he said.

In Natore, 10 such incidents were reported. Nine of them occurred in the Naldanga. Seven of the victims filed cases.

On October 16, Nasir Uddin, a Jamaat patron according to locals, was attacked by helmet-wearing men in Naldanga upazila. He said Naldanga police refused to record his complaint.

Another torture victim Abu Raihan, president of Natore sadar upazila unit of Motsojibi Dal, was picked up from Chhatni area on October 21 night. The attackers stabbed him and left him in Putia of Rajshahi.

He said he identified one of his attackers, but the police still had not caught anyone.

Similarly, Fazlur Rahman, general secretary of Natore Sadar Upazila Jamaat, was stabbed by helmet-wearing men on October 26 in front of Naldanga Government High School.

His brother Ashraful Islam said the police took no action even though his brother identified one of his attackers.

Abul Kalam, OC of Naldanga Police Station, said the allegations made by the victims' family members are not correct. "We recorded the cases of those who came to us. We're also trying our best to find out the culprits."

In Pabna, Dulal Khan, secretary of a ward unit of Jamaat of Goyespur union under Sadar upazila, was attacked in the early hours of Monday.

SIMILAR ATTACKS IN CHATTOGRAM

In Chattogram, unidentified masked men attacked the residences and a business organisation of three leaders of BNP and its associate bodies in the last 20 days, leaving the family members in fear.