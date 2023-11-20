BNP leader hacked to death

Masked criminals hacked a local BNP leader to death in the Talpukur area under Naogaon Sadar upazila Saturday night.

The deceased, Kamal Ahmed, 60, was joint convenor of ward-9, Sadar municipality unit of BNP.

Police and locals said the victim, accompanied by others, was heading to Rajakpur area from Bogura's Adamdighi by a battery-run rickshaw around 9:00pm.

Six to seven criminals in masks and helmets, on three motorbikes, obstructed the rickshaw and dragged Kamal out when the vehicle reached Talpukur area. Other passengers fled the scene, according to the witnesses.

Then, the criminals attacked Kamal with an axe and an iron rod, leaving him critically injured.

Hearing screams, locals rushed to the spot and took him to Naogaon Sadar Hospital where physicians declared him dead upon arrival.

The victim's son Rashedul Islam filed a case against five to seven unnamed people.

Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-charge Faisal Bin Ahsan said the body was sent to the morgue for autopsy.