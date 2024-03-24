Prof Zia Rahman passes away

Prof Zia Rahman, dean of social sciences faculty at Dhaka University, passed away due to brain stroke at a hospital in the capital early yesterday. He was 60, said Najmus Sakib, assistant professor at the department.

Beginning his career as a lecturer at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Rahman joined DU's sociology department in 1997. He went on to found the university's criminology department and served as its chair from 2013 to 2020.

Following a namaz-e-janaza after Zuhr prayers at the university's central mosque, Rahman was laid to rest at the Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard. He has left behind his wife.