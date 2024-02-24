Nurul Islam no more

Obituary
Our Correspondent, M’singh
Sat Feb 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 12:00 AM

Veteran journalist Md Nurul Islam, former Mymen-singh Correspondent of Bangladesh Observer and later Daily Observer, died of cancer at his Dhitpur Shantiganj residence in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh on Thursday.

He was 68.

Involved with journalism for over four decades, Islam was a former president of Bhaluka Press Club. He was also a member of Mymensingh Sangbadik Union.

Islam left behind his wife, a son and a hose of relatives, colleagues and well-wishers to morn his death.

He was buried at his family graveyard after a namaj-e-janaza at Shantiganj Bazar after Asr prayers.

