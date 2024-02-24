Mujibur Rahman passes away

Mujibur Rahman, a freedom fighter, passed away yesterday at Faridpur Medical College and Hospital.

He breathed his last at 8:00am. He was 76.

Mujibur had been suffering from cancer for several years and had been in the ICU for the last four days, said family members.

He was a student of Dhaka University's Geography Department (1971 batch). However, he graduated in 1973 as his studies were interrupted due to the Liberation War.

Mujibur devoted his life to various nation-building activities until his death.