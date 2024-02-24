Obituary
Staff Correspondent
Sat Feb 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 11:56 PM

Most Viewed

Obituary

Mujibur Rahman passes away

Staff Correspondent
Sat Feb 24, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 11:56 PM

Mujibur Rahman, a freedom fighter, passed away yesterday at Faridpur Medical College and Hospital.

He breathed his last at 8:00am. He was 76.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mujibur had been suffering from cancer for several years and had been in the ICU for the last four days, said family members.

He was a student of Dhaka University's Geography Department (1971 batch). However, he graduated in 1973 as his studies were interrupted due to the Liberation War.

Mujibur devoted his life to various nation-building activities until his death.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আমি এই দেশের সন্তান এই দেশেই থাকব, দেশের জন্য যে কাজ করি সেটাই করব: ড. ইউনূস

আমরা একটা নতুন পৃথিবী গড়তে চাই। তিন শূন্যের পৃথিবী- শূন্য কার্বন নির্গমন, শূন্য সম্পদ কেন্দ্রীভূতকরণ এবং শূন্য বেকারত্ব। পৃথিবীকে রক্ষা করতে হলে, আমাদের এই তিন শূন্যের পৃথিবী গড়তে হবে।

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

সরকার দাম কমানোর কথা বললেও সিন্ডিকেট ব্যবসায়ীদের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা নিচ্ছে না: বাম জোট

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification