Fakrul Islam Chowdhury passes away

Dr Fakrul Islam Chowdhury passed away at a private hospital in Dhaka on December 19. He was 82, said a press release.

He is survived by a son and a daughter.

During his student life, he was elected general secretary of Dhaka Medical College Student Council.

He was elected as the treasurer of the Bangladesh Medical Association. He was the chief organiser of a youth organisation called Kishore Majlish.

He started his career as a demonstrator in the anatomy department at Dhaka Medical College.

Later, he worked as a physician in Iran and Saudi Arabia. He was one of the initiators of Rajdhani Clinic. Later, he joined the BIRDEM.

Fakrul, younger brother of Emeritus Professor Serajul Islam Chowdhury, was a resident of Baraikhali village in Sreenagar upazila, Dhaka.

He was buried next to his parents' graves in Azimpur graveyard following a namaz-e-janaza,