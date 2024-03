Today is the third death anniversary of Sabrina Islam Chowdhury, wife of Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of Mercantile Bank PLC, said a press release.

A doa and milad mahfil followed by launch for orprans has been arranged at an orphanage of Dhaka.

Similar programme will be held at her residence in Gulshan. The relatives and well-wishers of Sabrina Islam Chowdhury requested all to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.