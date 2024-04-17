Obituary
Death anniv of journo Mashuqul Huq

Today is the first death anniv-ersary of journalist Mashuqul Huq, said a press release.

A doa mahfil will be held at Rahmat E Alam Islam Mission Orphanage, Tejgaon.

His relatives, friends and well-wishers are requested to offer prayers for the salvation of the departed soul.  Huq began journalism career at the Bangladesh Observer and became its feature editor. Later, he worked at The Daily Star, The Daily Telegraph and The Financial Express as the senior news consultant.

