Why would I be detained? It’s a rumour: DB Harun

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (crime and operations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), today said the news of his alleged detention circulating on social media was a rumour.

Talking to The Daily Star on Whatsapp around 5:20pm, the former DMP Detective Branch chief said, "Why would I be detained? It's a rumour."

"I went to the office this morning. Most officers hadn't arrived when I reached. So, I left as well," he added.

Many on social media also claimed that Harun is a permanent resident of the United States.

Asked about this, the former DB chief denied the claims, saying, "This is not true... I have been in the police for so long, and this kind of information hasn't come up before. Now, rumors are being spread."