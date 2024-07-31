Harun transferred from DB

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Deputy Commissioner Harun or Rashid has been transferred from the detective branch to the crime and operations department.

A transfer order of three DMP officials including Harun, signed by DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, was issued today.

Additional Commissioner Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman will replace Harun as the new DMP DB chief. Additional Inspector General Dr Khandaker Mohiuddin of C&O has been transferred to the Logistics, Finance and Procurement Department, the order reads.

The transfers came two days after a meeting of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance, where some party leaders expressed their resentment about Harun.

Referring to a photo where six detained quota protest organisers were seen eating at the DB office with Harun and the statement made by them afterwards announcing the end of protests, Rashed Khan Menon, a alliance member, said such activities by a government official carries a wrong message to the people, and that a political crisis should be dealt with by the politicians.

People do not trust political solutions given by bureaucrats, and the statement made by the protesters from the DB office is nothing but a mockery, meeting sources quoted him as saying.

To this, the PM said she will take care of Harun Or Rashid.

The transfer also comes after the High Court on Monday expressed its displeasure over the quota protesters photo at the DB office.

"Why did they do that? Whoever is taken there (DB office) is made to sit at the dining table. Don't mock the people," the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon told the state counsels during hearing of a writ petition.