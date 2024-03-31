Shakib Khan pays a courtesy visit to DB chief's residence

Superstar Shakib Khan paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Harun Or Rashid, on Saturday. At this time, Arshad Adnan Rony, son of President Mohammed Shahabuddin also accompanied Shakib, and they all had iftar together at the DB chief's residence.

Sharing the snippets of their Iftar on Facebook, DB Chief Harun Or Rashid said, "Alhamdulillah, after a whole day of official work, I have completed the 19th fast. Actor Shakib Khan and President Mohammed Shahabuddin's son Arshad Adnan had surprisingly paid us a visit and we had iftar together."

Notably, Shakib Khan's much-anticipated film "Rajkumar", which is produced by Arshad Adnan, is gearing up for its release on Eid-ul-Fitr this year. The film has been directed by Himel Ashraf. The first look poster of the film was released on March 23, followed by the release of its first song on March 28. Like "Priyotoma", singers Balam and Konal have lent their voices to the film's title song.

This trio, Shakib Khan, Arshad Adnan, and Himel Ashraf, who presented the blockbuster hit "Priyotoma" last Eid, aims to surpass the record set by that film last year with their latest project, "Rajkumar". Director Himel Ashraf has already stated that "Rajkumar" could potentially make history in Bangladeshi cinema.

The upcoming film revolves around love, family relationships, and the journey of a young man who travels from Bangladesh to America. In "Rajkumar", Shakib stars opposite American actress Courtney Coffey. Actors including Tarik Anam Khan, Erfan Mridha Shiblu, and Dr Ejaj amongst others have portrayed different roles in the film.