Harun transferred from DB

5 other top DMP officials also transferred

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Deputy Commissioner Harun or Rashid has been removed from the detective branch.

In a major reshuffle, six top officials of DMP including Harun were transferred yesterday.

Harun has been transferred to the crime and operations division of DMP, said a notification signed by DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman. He will be replaced by DMP Addl Commissioner (Logistics) Ashrafuzzaman, it added.

Harun's transfer came two days after a meeting of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance, where some alliance leaders expressed their discontent about Harun.

On Monday, the High Court also expressed its displeasure over a photo of six detained quota protest organisers eating at the DB office.

"Don't mock the nation," said the HC.

The transfers were made in two notifications signed by DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman.

DMP Addl Commissioner (Crime) Kh Mahid Uddin has been transferred to the logistics, finance, and procurement division.

DMP Joint Commissioner (operations) Biplob Kumar Sarker was transferred to Admin and DB (South).

Besides, DMP Joint Commissioners Sanjit Kumar Roy was transferred to the DB (North) while Khondaker Nurrunabi (DB-North) was transferred to DMP's operations division.

At the Monday's meeting, 14-party alliance leaders Rashed Khan Menon and Hasanul Haque Inu urged caution from ruling party members and the government officials while making public statements, according the meeting sources.

Referring to the photo of quota protesters at DB office and the statement allegedly made by them afterwards announcing the end of protests, Menon said such activities by a government official carries a wrong message to the people, and that a political crisis should be dealt with by the politicians.

People do not trust political solutions given by bureaucrats, and the statement made by the protesters from the DB office is nothing but a mockery, meeting sources quoted him as saying.

To this, the PM said she will take care of Harun.