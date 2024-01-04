Bangladesh
US wants a ‘fair and transparent’ legal process regarding case against Prof Yunus

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jan 4, 2024 10:54 AM Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 11:55 AM
Nobel Laureate Yunus gets 6 months jail
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. File photo

The United States has said it wants to see a fair and transparent legal process regarding the case against Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus.

"For our part, we have encouraged the Bangladeshi government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a regular media briefing at Washington on January 3.

Commentary: Yunus the ‘guilty’, let facts speak

The US State Department spokesperson said Yunus has made significant contributions to the alleviation of poverty around the world, as reflected in his Nobel Peace Prize and numerous other international honours.

He said they have been following the case against him closely.

"We've seen, of course, the widespread international criticism of the verdict," Miller said.

He said they will continue to follow any further developments closely.

On Monday, Labour Court No-3 of Dhaka sentenced the microfinance pioneer and three top officials of Grameen Telecom to six months' jail in a case filed over violations of the labour law.

Yunus, along with three Grameen Telecom officials, managed to avoid prison, as they were granted bail for a month.

Responding to a question on the January 7 polls, US Spokesperson Miller again said they support a free and fair election in Bangladesh.

"We have made that quite clear a number of times. We will watch the elections very closely," he said.

But of course, the US State Department spokesperson added, he would never speculate in advance about what actions they may or may not take in response to any development.

Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus
