Yunus' unjust conviction must be immediately reversed: Kerry Kennedy

Kerry Kennedy, president of US-based Robert F Kennedy Human Rights, has called for immediate reversal of the "unjust conviction" handed against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus.

"My full solidarity with my dear friend, Nobel Laureate and social justice champion Prof Muhammad Yunus. The baseless conviction handed against him in #Bangladesh for alleged labor violations is yet another example of the Government's vendetta against its critics," she said in X (formerly Twitter) early today.

"The unjust conviction must be immediately reversed."Prof Yunus and three other top officials of Grameen Telecom were on January 1 sentenced to six months' imprisonment in a labour law violation case.

On September 9, 2021, Labour Inspector (General) SM Arifuzzaman filed the case against Yunus and the three others.

The case was filed after the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) officials inspected the Grameen Telecom office on August 16 of that year and, according to case documents, found several labour law violations.