Two of three victims in Malaysian train accident identified as Bangladeshis

The Bangladesh high commission in Kuala Lumpur has identified two of the three victims who died in Monday's train accident in Malaysia as Bangladeshi nationals.

The two are Md Kamal Hossain and Md Dulal. Both hailed from Cumilla's Debidwar upazila, the mission said in a Facebook post today.

The third victim has been identified as Mohammad Ali, but his nationality was not confirmed yet. However, an identity card provided by UNHCR was found in Ali's pocket, the mission said, referring to Malaysian police.

They went to Malaysia in 2022 as workers of Delta Creation Sdn Bhd company.

The mission was working to send the bodies home, according to the Facebook post.

Earlier on Monday, Malaysian English-language daily The Star reported that three Bangladeshi men were killed at the railway tracks at Taman Puncak Utama Jade Hill in Malaysia's Kajang when they were hit by a commuter train.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the incident occurred at 10:53pm Sunday after the victims allegedly trespassed onto the tracks.

"The victims are aged between 30 and 40 and all died at the scene. Their bodies were not trapped on the tracks. The impact of the collision threw their bodies to the side of the tracks," he said in a statement on Monday.

He added that the bodies of the three were recovered around 12:15am and have been handed over to the police for further action.