Tourism in turmoil

Polls, political unrest, floods, unfavourable weather deal a heavy blow to the sector

The tourism sector of Bangladesh has been hit hard by the 2024 national elections, unfavourable weather, recurring floods and anti-discrimination movement in the current year compared to last year, as people are unwilling to travel for fear of violence.

Amid all this crisis, Bangladesh like the rest of the world will be observing World Tourism Day today.

Meanwhile, despite offering heavy discounts and various facilities, the industry is not getting the expected number of tourists during the peak travel season.

As such, hotels, resorts, restaurants and other allied industries of the tourism sector are facing difficult times this year, and if the situation continues, their losses will widen in the days ahead.

The sector accounted for three percent of the country's gross domestic product in fiscal 2018-19, according to the Tourism Satellite Account 2020 of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

Additionally, the sector accounted for eight percent of the total employment that year.

Bangladesh is home to the world's longest sea beach as well as the world's largest mangrove forest, alongside numerous places of outstanding natural beauty.

Although tourists travel throughout the year, the peak season in Bangladesh begins in September and continues till March.

Motaleb Sharif, general secretary of Kuakata Hotel-Motel Owners Association, said traders are facing huge losses this year compared to 2023.

Countrywide political unrest on the eve of the national elections, severe heat waves during March-April, heavy rains starting from June and the mass uprising in July-August has led to few tourists visiting the country, he said.

Sylhet is one of the most popular tourist destinations. Most spots in Sylhet get crowded during the winter and rainy seasons; but this year the scenario is different.

Sumat Nuri Juwel, former president of Sylhet Hotel and Resort Owner Association, said, "Till July it was devastating for the industry compared to previous years. But we are witnessing a positive wind and hope the upcoming winter season will be positive."

"For months till September, not a single person came to visit Ratargul. The people like us who solely rely on tourists renting our boats, suffered the most," said Sona Miah, a boatman of Ratargul Swamp Forest.

Due to the recent turmoil in the country, few tourists are interested in visiting Cox's Bazar, said Abu Talib Shah, Assistant General Manager of Hotel Cox Today.

He admitted that the recent incidents of harassing women and third gender people in the beach and town have impacted tourists' interest in Cox's Bazar. He added that the administration is ensuring tight security for tourists.

He said around 40 percent of rooms have been booked at their hotel ahead of tourism day, but it is far less than previous year's bookings.

Mohammad Rafeuzzaman, president of the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh, the apex body of travel agencies, said compared to the last year, the business has faced losses.

"Now everyone is planning around the upcoming season. I request the government to look into the tourism sector," he said.

Santus Kumar Deb, former chairman of department of Tourism and Hospitality Management of Dhaka University, said tourists will not visit without proper security.