Strengthen efforts to eradicate corruption and drug abuse, PM tells police

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the Bangladesh Police to intensify their efforts in eradicating militancy, terrorism, drug abuse, and corruption, underscoring these actions as pivotal for the nation's peace, stability, and future prosperity.

Speaking at the inauguration of Police Week-2024 in Dhaka's Rajarbagh Police Lines, she outlined the vision of a developed and prosperous Bangladesh reliant on robust law enforcement.

"Our operation against militancy, terrorism, drugs, and corruption will persist. The police must play a proactive role. The peace and stability of our country are paramount for achieving our developmental goals," the prime minister stated.

This year's Police Week will run until March 3, reflecting a commitment to modernising the force to better serve the nation.

The premier also called on the police to bolster their image as "friends of the people" through professionalism, sincerity, and competence. She emphasised the long-standing principle of the police as a beacon of hope and assistance for the public in times of need.

"When the country's citizens face danger, they turn to the police. It is crucial to reinforce this bond of trust," she remarked.

At the awards ceremony, the prime minister awarded the Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM-Bravery) to 35 officers and the President Police Medal (PPM-Bravery) to 60 officers in recognition of their valour over the past year. Additionally, 95 officers received the BPM service medal, and 210 were honoured with the PPM service medal for their exemplary service.

The event commenced with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina being welcomed by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Senior Secretary of Public Security Division Mustafizur Rahman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, President of Parade Committee Additional IGP Kamrul Ahsan and Parade Marshal Deputy IGP Haider Ali Khan.

She then led a review of a grand parade, signifying the start of a week dedicated to honouring the dedication and bravery of Bangladesh's police force.