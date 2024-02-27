PM opens Police Week 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened Police Week 2024 at the Rajarbagh Police Lines in Dhaka this morning.

She will hand over medals to a record 400 police and Rapid Action Battalion personnel in recognition of bravery, combating crime, cracking important cases, efficiency, honesty and discipline, and heroic work from December 1, 2022 to 10 January 2024.

Among the awardees, 35 have got the Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) and 60 the President Police Medal (PPM).

Besides, 95 law enforcers received BPM (service) and 210 received PPM (service) awards.

The premier inspected the parade of the Bangladesh Police by riding an open jeep.

Different police contingents staged a spectacular parade to mark the six-day police week.