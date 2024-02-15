Save Sundarbans at any cost

Speakers tell event

To raise awareness among students regarding the importance of the world’s largest mangrove forest, artists perform at an event yesterday. Tour Operator Association of Sundarbans organised the programme at Khulna Lions School and College, marking Sundarbans Day. Photo: Habibur Rahman

National and international conspiracies are going on to destroy the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, speakers alleged at a programme yesterday.

Stressing that the Sundarbans is a vital part of Bangladesh's national identity rather than being just a forest, the speakers said the forest is crucial for the country's ecological balance, and economic well-being both at present and in future.

A group of environmentalists and rights activists joined a human chain demanding all illegal activities destroying the Sundarbans be stopped. It was organised by Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon in Dhaka's Shahbagh area.

"Since the current government took office, development projects have been focused on the Sundarbans, which, according to our observation, has caused more harm than benefit. The trees, biodiversity, and waterways of the Sundarbans are being destroyed one by one," said Bapa president Prof Nur Mohammad Talukder, who chaired the event.

"The Sundarbans protected the country from all natural calamities that have occurred till date. If it survives, Bangladesh will survive," he also said.

"At the national and international levels, there are numerous plans and conspiracies to destroy the Sundarbans. Using its existing rules and regulations, the government must take decisive action to safeguard the forest at all cost," he added.

"Bangladesh will be a developed country in 2041. What will be the condition of the Sundarbans then? We don't want a developed Bangladesh by destroying the Sundarbans," said Shahidul Islam, Bapa co-chairman and professor of geography and environment department at Dhaka University.

Mihir Biswas, joint secretary of Bapa, alleged that the current government has consistently been approving projects that are harming the Sundarbans in the name of development.

Bapa general secretary Alamgir Kabir called upon the government to refrain from undertaking such projects.

Bapa joint secretary Hassan Yousuf Khan, executive members Halim Dad Khan and Parvin Akter, spoke among others.