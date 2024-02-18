'Resist extortionists at every sector'

JP MP Anisul calls upon lawmakers in JS

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Anisul Islam Mahmud today in parliament criticised the government for the ongoing culture of extortion in different sectors.

"Extortion has now become a culture in society. It has become a terrible disease," he said while speaking on a point of order.

The Jatiyo Party MP called upon all lawmakers to unite and take a pledge not to support extortionists and to resist them.

"My appeal to fellow MPs -- let us unite in this issue; we will pledge not to support them (extortionists), but to resist them," Anisul said.

Highlighting the news published in the media, Anisul, also senior co-chairman of Jatiyo Party, said extortion has to be paid while transporting goods, which causes an increase in prices.

"If you want to build a house, you have to pay extortion," he said. "Even the poor hawkers have to pay extortion, while extortion is also realised at rickshaw stands," he added.

If proper action is not taken against extortion, there will be trouble ahead, said Anisul.

Meanwhile, participating in the unscheduled discussion, another JP MP and Opposition Chief Whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu said the money from the sale of admission forms at Chittagong University is divided among the vice-chancellor, pro vice-chancellors, and other teachers.

"The university's Chhatra League unit wants to be a part of this money-sharing syndicate like they did in the past," Chunnu also said.

Addressing Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, the opposition MP said, "If this is correct, then let the people know what measures have been taken in this regard."

Taking part in a point of order, Independent MP Abdul Latif Siddique called upon the government to take measures to free Dhaka from acute air pollution.