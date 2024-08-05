Protesters enter Gono Bhaban

Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 5, 2024 03:09 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 5, 2024 06:00 PM

Protesters opened the gates of the Gono Bhaban and entered inside the prime minister's residence around 3:00pm today.

Sheikh Hasina has left Gono Bhaban for 'safer place'

Minutes earlier, it was reported by AFP that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had left Gono Bhaban for a safer place.

TV channels showed protesters storming Gono Bhaban, overturning furniture, smashing glass door, and taking away different items.

Hasina's resignation comes following around three weeks of violence that had its origins in the students' demand for reform to the quota system in public service jobs.

 Between July 16 and today, nearly 300 people (as far as this newspaper could confirm) have been killed in violent clashes. 

On July 23, the government through a circular reformed the quota system as per the demand of the students, but by then nearly 200 died in clashes.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet on August 3, holding her government responsible for the deaths. 

The following day (yesterday) was the deadliest since the clashes began as at least 93 people, including 14 policemen, were killed. 

Nine more people were killed in clashes today.

Hasina was serving her fourth straight term in office since assuming power in 2009, and fifth overall.

