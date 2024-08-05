Hasina lands in India: CNN News18

Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina landed in India's northeastern city of Agartala today after fleeing Dhaka, broadcaster CNN-News18 reported.

India is set to offer a safe passage to Hasina, the report said, citing intelligence sources.

Hasina's resignation comes following around three weeks of violence that had its origins in the students' demand for reform to the quota system in public service jobs.

Between July 16 and today, nearly 300 people (as far as this newspaper could confirm) have been killed in violent clashes.

On July 23, the government through a circular reformed the quota system as per the demand of the students, but by then nearly 200 died in clashes.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet on August 3, holding her government responsible for the deaths.

The following day (yesterday) was the deadliest since the clashes began as at least 93 people, including 14 policemen, were killed.

Nine more people were killed in clashes today.

Hasina was serving her fourth straight term in office since assuming power in 2009, and fifth overall.