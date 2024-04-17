Protect civilians amid tension in the hills

CHT commission urges govt

Chittagong Hill Tracts Commission (CHTC) has called for protecting the civilians amid the escalating tensions in the hill tracts region.

In a media statement, the commission yesterday said it was deeply concerned about the escalating tensions in Bandarban, which stemmed from the prolonged non-implementation of the CHT peace accord.

"The longer the government delays its implementation, the more complex the human rights and political situation in CHT will become," the CHTC said.

On April 2 and 3, 2024, the Kuki-Chin National Front [KNF] carried out a series of bank robberies in Ruma and Thanchi upazilas of Bandarban. They also attacked police, bank security guards, and Ansar members, while looting firearms.

"The CHTC strongly condemns these criminal acts by the KNF... ," read the statement.

The commission said that a military operation has been launched against the KNF, but civilians are being harmed.

"Reports have emerged that many of the arrestees are innocent civilians, including pregnant women, students, teachers, and government employees from the Bawm community. There are also reports of restrictions being imposed on Jumma residents of Ruma, Thanchi, Rowangchhari, and Chimbuk, including limits on their rice purchases to a maximum of 5 kilograms, aimed at disrupting KNF's supplies," it added.

The commission blasted the indiscriminate arrests and "collective punishment of the entire Bawm community due to the actions of a few KNF members" and demanded immediate release and protection of innocent civilians.

It said the CHT accord must be upheld.

"Security forces must cease collective punishment against Bawm civilians, halt human rights violations, and release innocent civilians immediately," the statement added.

The commission recommended security forces stop "collectively punishing Bawm civilians, halt human rights violations, and release innocent civilians immediately".

It also urged KNF to resume peace dialogue with the peace committee, and cease criminal activities to maintain peace in the CHT.

The statement was signed by CHTC co-chairs Sultana Kamal, Elsa Stamatopoulou, adjunct professor at the Institute for the Study of Human Rights of Columbia University, and Myrna Kay Cunningham Kain, a Nicaraguan indigenous rights activist.