PM returns home from Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home this morning from Saudi Arabia after attending the International Conference on Women in Islam and performing holy Umrah.

A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the prime minister and her entourage members, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), Dhaka around 7:40am.

Earlier, the flight departed King AbdulAziz International Airport in Jeddah around 10.54 pm (local time).

On November 5, the premier reached Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madina and performed Ziarat of the Rawja Mubarak of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at Masjid Al-Nabawi in Medina and offered Fateha there after Asar prayers.

At the same day, she left Madina and arrived in Makkah where the prime minister performed holy Umrah at the Al Masjid Al-Haram (Kaaba Sharif) after Esha prayers.

On November 6, the prime minister attended the conference and delivered her speech.

On the sidelines of the conference, she also held meetings with top officials of OIC and member countries.

Apart from joining the conference, the prime minister attended the opening of the Women in Islam Exhibition and banquet dinner in honour of her.

The Kingdom in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted the conference on November 6-8.