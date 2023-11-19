PM meets president at Bangabhaban

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.

"During the meeting, the prime minister discussed various state-level issues, including her recent visit to Belgium and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the president's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

He said the premier also handed over two reports regarding her Brussels and Jeddah visits to the president.

Hasina went to Belgium on October 24 on a three-day official visit to attend the "Global Gateway Forum" at the invitation of the European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen.

Later, she went to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the international conference on "Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment" in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia in coordination with the general secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted the conference on November 6-8.

President Shahabuddin thanked the prime minister for her recent successful foreign trips.