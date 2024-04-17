Bangladesh
DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT
Wed Apr 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 03:41 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

PM may cancel trips to KSA, The Gambia

DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT
Wed Apr 17, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 03:41 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may cancel her scheduled visits to Saudi Arabia and The Gambia as tensions rise in the Middle East, said an official.

She was scheduled to visit Thailand from April 23-27, Saudi Arabia from April 28-29, and The Gambia from May 3-6.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Schedule for the Thailand trip may remain unchanged, said the official, requesting anonymity.

The PM will attend the 18th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific and hold a bilateral meeting with her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin to sign agreements on energy, trade and investment.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

মুজিবনগরে স্বাধীনতার সূর্যোদয়

প্রিয় মাতৃভূমির স্বাধীনতার জন্য তাঁরা যে আত্মদান করেছেন সেই আত্মদানের ফসল আজকের এই স্বাধীন ও সার্বভৌম গণপ্রজাতন্ত্রী বাংলাদেশ। জাতীয় মুক্তিসংগ্রামের ইতিহাসে জাতীয় নেতৃবৃন্দের বীরত্বপূর্ণ অবদানের...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বৈশ্বিক স্বাধীনতা সূচকে শ্রীলঙ্কা, ভারত, পাকিস্তানেরও পেছনে বাংলাদেশ

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification