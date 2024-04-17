PM may cancel trips to KSA, The Gambia

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may cancel her scheduled visits to Saudi Arabia and The Gambia as tensions rise in the Middle East, said an official.

She was scheduled to visit Thailand from April 23-27, Saudi Arabia from April 28-29, and The Gambia from May 3-6.

Schedule for the Thailand trip may remain unchanged, said the official, requesting anonymity.

The PM will attend the 18th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific and hold a bilateral meeting with her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin to sign agreements on energy, trade and investment.