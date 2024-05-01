PM to brief media on Thailand visit tomorrow morning

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press briefing on the outcome of her recent Thailand visit tomorrow morning.

"The press conference will be held at her official residence Gono Bhaban at 10:00am on Thursday," said an official release of the prime minister's press wing.

The premier returned home from Bangkok on April 29 wrapping up her six-day official visit to Thailand.

During her visit, Sheikh Hasina had a bilateral talk with Thai Prime Minister Thavisin at the Government House (the Thai Premier's Office) as five bilateral documents were signed on visa exemption, cooperation on energy, tourism and customs matters, and negotiation of free trade agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and Thailand in the presence of the two leaders.

The Bangladesh premier also paid a courtesy call on King and the Queen of the Kingdom of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshan at Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall in Dusit Palace.

Apart from these, she addressed the 80th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in Bangkok.