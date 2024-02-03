In pictures: The land of carrots

Farmers harvesting carrots in Rameshwarpur, Madhyakatuli, Panchkatuli, Tetulgachi of Bogura's Gabtali upazila.

These villages are well-known for carrot cultivation, with a daily supply of around 2,000 maunds of the winter vegetable going to Dhaka, Tangail, and other districts for the past 14-15 years. However, this year's yield hasn't been as good as usual due to the short winter period and dense fog.

According to the Upazila Agriculture Office, carrots were cultivated on approximately 40 hectares of land in this area this year. The pictures were taken on January 29.

Photos were clicked by The Daily Star's Mostafa Shabuj.