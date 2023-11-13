Penalised for going by the book

Documents show attempts to game tender for Tk 463cr BTCL project

Can a superior thwart a subordinate from doing their job diligently and sincerely? This is exactly what transpired in the case of a Tk 463 crore telecom ministry project to get the country's infrastructure ready for 5G.

Documents pieced together by The Daily Star show the superior prevailed, while the subordinate has been suspended for going by the book, in an example of how projects in Bangladesh often end up with faulty designs or sub-par equipment.

In February last year, the telecom ministry tasked the Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited to install an optical fibre transmission network as part of the preparations for the 5G roll-out.

As the managing director of BTCL, Asaduzzaman Chowdhury is also the head of the procurement entity (HOPE). However, he was thwarted from carrying out his role as the HOPE by Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, secretary to the posts and telecommunications division that oversees BTCL.

The tender floated by BTCL in December last year saw three takers: Huawei, ZTE and Nokia.

However, all three applicants did not fully meet the technical requirements of the project, according to the report by the technical evaluation committee (TEC).

This prompted Chowdhury to refuse to sign off on the technical evaluation report of the tender and call for a fresh tender on May 18.

On June 13, the project director notified all bidders that none of the technical offers could pass the approval stage.

On June 19, at a meeting of the posts and telecommunications division chaired by Telecom Minister Mustafa Jabbar, the issue of the rejection of the TEC evaluation report was brought up and a fresh tender was approved.

And this is when Zaman, secretary to the posts and telecommunications division, waded into the scene, in an act that falls outside his jurisdiction.

The first unwarranted intervention occurred when Md Taibur Rahman, a joint secretary at the ministry, asked the project director for all tender documents citing a verbal order from the secretary.

The following day, the posts and telecommunications division issued two separate letters: one to submit the latest status report on the tender at the next board meeting of the BTCL and the other to send all information for the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) opinion. This violates the law.

At the following BTCL board meeting on July 14, which happened to be chaired by Zaman, Chowdhury was told to complete the tender process fast -- categorically pressuring him to approve the technical evaluation report. This is yet another intervention beyond jurisdiction.

According to the law, the HOPE holds the sole authority to approve technical evaluation reports. Once approved, the tender can then move on to unsealing the financial offers. The lowest offer can then be chosen by the procurement entity, which in this case is the BTCL board.

On August 8, Chowdhury informed Zaman of his inability to do what he had been directed to do. He said his hands were tied by the law, which bars the reversal of a cancelled tender.

At the next board meeting on August 29, the board expressed discontent over Chowdhury's actions and show-caused him. This is yet another overreach by the board.

Chowdhury maintained his stance, responding to the show-cause notice citing all acts and rules and his actions thereof.

He further drew attention to one very important aspect: the tender sought additional capacity equipment that was beyond the approved development project proposal.

Such unnecessary extra equipment will expire after seven years, which is the standard economic life for such equipment even before any usage.

This would cause a huge financial loss to the government.

Meanwhile, Huawei on April 16 complained about the delay in approval of a technical evaluation report, pointing fingers at Chowdhury. The letters were sent to the secretary and director general of the CPTU.

The letter mentioned the date on which the technical evaluation report was handed to Chowdhury -- a piece of information that Huawei was not supposed to know.

Using Huawei's letter, the ministry on May 25 show-caused Chowdhury over the delay, in yet another violation of the law.

On the other hand, ZTE also complained to the minister that its technology is superior to the other bidders – information that the Chinese company was not supposed to know. Jabbar forwarded this letter to Chowdhury.

Asked if it was an attempt to interfere with the tender process, Jabbar said he hadn't said anything to Chowdhury that could be construed as interference.

"However, my sole concern was about ensuring proper technology for the betterment of the country," he told The Daily Star.

In both cases, the cited reasons for the complaint do not match with any of the reasons allowed by the law. Besides, the law and rules specify whom to address the first complaint.

Sending such letters to the MD, secretary, minister or director general of the CPTU for non-allowable reasons violates the public procurement rules.

Chowdhury viewed both the letters, which contained ill-gotten information breaching secrecy, as an attempt to influence the decision.

On August 27, he rejected both ZTE and Huawei as the first step towards punishment for such illegal acts citing laws.

The following day, Huawei served a legal notice that was replied to by BTCL's lawyer informing that the unauthorised acts may lead to debarment.

Huawei made three consecutive administrative complaints and finally appealed to the review panel on October 2.

In the legal notice as well as all complaints and appeals, Huawei admitted that their letters do not constitute a valid "complaint" as per laws but opposed the actions taken by MD.

To prove that it did not gather any information illegally, Huawei cited a news report published on an online portal on May 7. This, however, was never mentioned in Huawei's legal notice and complaints.

Curiously, that news report correctly predicted the events that would transpire over the next ten days.

Interestingly, the CPTU's review panel scrapped Chowdhury's letter against Huawei's unauthorised communication containing secret information.

Surprisingly, stepping beyond the purview of the review application review panel, the CPTU cleared all three bidders for the next stage of the tender.

The review panel's overreach did not end there. Although it has no jurisdiction to punish anybody, it ordered punishment against Chowdhury.

Taking advantage of this unprecedented review panel decision on October 17, Zaman convened a board meeting of the BTCL the next day.

All in one day, he prepared and signed 31 pages of minutes, ordered all bidders eligible for the next stage and removed Chowdhury from the post of MD.

BTCL also reciprocated by executing all the orders on the same day.

Chowdhury subsequently filed a writ in the court challenging the board's decision.

On November 7, the ministry temporarily suspended Chowdhury from his job. The gazette was signed by Zaman himself.

Zaman declined to comment, saying that the matter is now in the court.

Asked why the ministry interfered despite the decision to retender, Jabbar said he was not aware of any of the developments.

Contacted, Chowdhury said he followed all the public procurement rules at every step when rejecting the TEC's report.

Since none of the bidders' proposals matched the requirements, there should be a retendering, said Abu Saeed Khan, a senior policy fellow at LIRNEasia.

"It's imperative that the Anti-Corruption Commission investigates this as soon as possible."