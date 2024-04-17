Says Prof Yunus; his bail extended till May 23

Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday said no one should be in a state of insecurity and apprehension.

Talking to reporters after his bail was extended until May 23 at the Labour Appellate Tribunal of Dhaka, he said, "We live under the rule of law."

Replying to a question, he said he went to the court because he was ordered to.

Prof Yunus also greeted the people on the occasion of Bangla New Year.

"May the new year be peaceful. In this new year, let our young people dream of a better future."

On January 1, the Labour Court-3 of Dhaka sentenced Grameen Telecom Chairman Prof Yunus and three directors to six months in prison and fined each of them Tk 30,000 for violation of labour law.

They were granted bail earlier by the same tribunal.

Yesterday, their lawyer Abdullah-Al-Mamun sought permanent bail for them.

MA Awal, chairman of the Labour Appellate Tribunal, yesterday rejected the petition and extended the bail of Prof Yunus and the others.

The tribunal fixed May 23 to hold a hearing on an appeal against the labour court verdict.

Lawyer Abdullah-Al-Mamun said, "We have been deprived of justice… We think Prof Yunus and the people with him are being targeted at the order of the government."

Prof Yunus along with Grameen Telecom directors Ashraful Hassan, Nurjahan Begum and M Shahjahan appeared before the tribunal in Kakrail around 11:00am.