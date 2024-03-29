NDMC math festival on April 25-27

Notre Dame Math Club (NDMC) will be organising "Bashundhara Presents 4th NDC National Math Festival Powered by Vooter Adda" on April 25-27, said a press release.

The three-day festival will give students the opportunity to participate in a total of 16 individual segments including Math Olympiad, IQ Olympiad, Calculus Mania, Sudoku, Speedcubing, Project Display and many more.

Students can participate in three categories -- Primary (3rd-5th grade), Junior (6th-8th), Secondary (9th-10th and SSC '24 and equivalent candidates), Higher Secondary (11th-12th).

NDMC general secretary Reasat Prottoy said, "This time we are expecting 4,500+ participants from 300+ institutions. Our purpose is to increase interest in mathematics."

Top performers will be awarded crests and books, along with participation certificates, snacks, and other gifts.

Those interested can register at: https://ndmcbd.org/nmf/register. Registration fee is Tk 100.

You can also register offline from a booth at Notre Dame College. If your institution has a campus ambassador for the event, then you can register directly from your own campus.

The Daily Star is the print media partner for the event.