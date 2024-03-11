Myanmar conflict: 29 BGP members cross into Bangladesh

Twenty-nine members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) crossed the border in Bangladesh this morning amid fighting between the Myanmar junta and the rebel Arakan Army in Rakhine State.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam confirmed the development in the afternoon.

He said 29 BGP members from Angthapaya Camp of Myanmar's BGP have taken shelter in Bangladesh through Jamchari Border Out Post (BOP), the border area under 11 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion in Naikhongchhari.

Locals said these BGP members entered Bangladesh through the Jamchari border area around 9:00am today.

Earlier, on February 15, a total of 330 Myanmar nationals, who crossed the border and took shelter in Bangladesh to escape the fighting in Myanmar, were sent back to their country.

They included 302 BGP members, four BGP family members, two army personnel, 18 immigration members, and four civilians.

The Myanmar nationals started fleeing to Bangladesh on February 4 as the ongoing fighting between the Myanmar junta and the Arakan Army escalated across the border at Bandarban and Cox's Bazar.

The BGB members disarmed them and took them into their custody.

At least 68 -- of whom 15 were bullet-hit – took refuge in Bandarban on February 4, and the rest entered on different dates until February 7.

Amid the ongoing fighting between the Myanmar junta force and rebel Arakan Army along the bordering areas, a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man were killed when a mortar shell fired from Myanmar exploded in Bandarban's Ghumdhum union.