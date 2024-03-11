Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Mar 11, 2024 03:57 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 04:34 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Myanmar conflict: 29 BGP members cross into Bangladesh

Star Digital Report
Mon Mar 11, 2024 03:57 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 04:34 PM
Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Bandarban's Naikhanchhari area. Photo: Star

Twenty-nine members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) crossed the border in Bangladesh this morning amid fighting between the Myanmar junta and the rebel Arakan Army in Rakhine State.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam confirmed the development in the afternoon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said 29 BGP members from Angthapaya Camp of Myanmar's BGP have taken shelter in Bangladesh through Jamchari Border Out Post (BOP), the border area under 11 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion in Naikhongchhari.

Locals said these BGP members entered Bangladesh through the Jamchari border area around 9:00am today.

Earlier, on February 15, a total of 330 Myanmar nationals, who crossed the border and took shelter in Bangladesh to escape the fighting in Myanmar, were sent back to their country.

They included 302 BGP members, four BGP family members, two army personnel, 18 immigration members, and four civilians.

The Myanmar nationals started fleeing to Bangladesh on February 4 as the ongoing fighting between the Myanmar junta and the Arakan Army escalated across the border at Bandarban and Cox's Bazar.

The BGB members disarmed them and took them into their custody.

At least 68 -- of whom 15 were bullet-hit – took refuge in Bandarban on February 4, and the rest entered on different dates until February 7.

Amid the ongoing fighting between the Myanmar junta force and rebel Arakan Army along the bordering areas, a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man were killed when a mortar shell fired from Myanmar exploded in Bandarban's Ghumdhum union.

Related topic:
Fighting in MyanmarMyanmar border police members in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tensions spill over Tumbru border

Tensions spill over Tumbru border

Members of the Border Guard Police of Myanmar take refuge at a Border Guard Bangladesh outpost in Ghumdhum of Bandarban yesterday.

Border tensions: Foreign ministry summons Myanmar envoy to protest

Gunfire in Myanmar can still be heard in Naikhongchhari

Gunfire in Myanmar can still be heard in Naikhongchhari

4w ago
Fighting in Myanmar: Balukhali rocked by sounds of gunshots, blasts

Myanmar Conflict: Boats on Naf spark fear of fresh influx

3w ago
Part of mortar shell lands in Bangladesh as fighting rages on in Myanmar

Part of mortar shell lands in Bangladesh as fighting rages on in Myanmar

‘হৃদয়ে চমক আনা’ নদীকে প্রিয় মানুষের মতোই ভালোবেসে যাওয়া জীবনানন্দ লিখেছিলেন, ‘মানুষের মন থেকে নদীরা হারায়, শেষ হয়।’
|আলোকচিত্র

‘মানুষের মন থেকে নদীরা হারায়’

এক সময়ের প্রমত্তা কালীগঙ্গাও এখন হারিয়ে যাওয়ার পথে। নদীতে স্রোত নেই। পানির ধারাও ক্ষীণ। নদীর এখানে-ওখানে জেগে উঠেছে চর।

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

আমি যুবলীগ-আওয়ামী লীগ-ছাত্রলীগ বুঝি না, অপরাধী অপরাধীই: কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X