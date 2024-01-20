MP Suman delivers on promise

Leads Khowai river cleanup drive after taking oath

Election season is all about tall promises. Candidates go door-to-door and pledge different things to the voters, only to be a no-show for five years in many cases.

But Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman has shown early signs to be an exception.

After winning Habiganj-4 (Chunarughat-Madhabpur) defeating the former civil aviation minister by a huge margin, he wasted no time in starting an initiative to recover the Khowai river from pollution, as pledged by him during his election campaign.

Along with 20 trained volunteers and numerous followers, Suman started removing waste from the river on Sunday, starting from the vicinity of the Upazila Muktijoddha Complex building.

Around 650 members of BD Clean, a voluntary organisation, stepped up and joined hands with the MP early yesterday, with the aim to clean the entire river as soon as possible.

"Over the years, Khowai has died due to encroachment, dumping of municipal waste, and other forms of pollution. At present it has turned into a wasteland, with unbearable stench emanating from it. Also, its fish population has become extinct," said Mazharul Islam, convener of Chunarughat Mora Khowai Nodi Rokkha Committee.

So much so, about five -kilometre of the river came to be known as Mora (dead) Khowai river, said Tofazzal Sohel, general secretary of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon's Habiganj unit.

Kadir Ahmed, a local resident, welcomed the clean up initiative saying that saving the river is necessary to conserve the biodiversity that relies on it.

Contacted, Suman said it is his responsibility to deliver on his promise to the people after taking oath as lawmaker.

Johirul Islam Robi, chief coordinator of BD clean, said, "It is our motto to work for a clean Bangladesh. Around 650-700 volunteers are now working to clean up the Khowai river."