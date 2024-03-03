Mosquito menace beyond control in Khulna

Residents blame lack of proper initiatives by city corporation

Mosquito menace continues to haunt Khulna city residents. Swarms of mosquitoes from nearby ponds, bushes, waterbodies, and drains invade houses shortly after sunset, disrupting students’ studies, residents’ sleep, and other household activities. Photo: Habibur Rahman

After winter ended, mosquitoes took control of Khulna, making life difficult for many city dwellers. Locals claim that the situation has been ongoing for a long time, with the authorities continuing to turn a blind eye.

Swarms of mosquitoes from nearby ponds, bushes, waterbodies, and drains invade houses shortly after sunset, disrupting students' studies, residents' sleep, and other household activities.

This makes them vulnerable to serious diseases, including malaria, dengue, yellow fever, and even the zika virus, according to physicians.

According to the conservancy department of Khulna City Corporation, from mid-February to the third week of March is the mosquito breeding season.

Sirajul Alom, a resident of ward-4 who lives near Minaxmi Cinema Hall, said he did not see any mosquito control efforts by the city corporation in his neighbourhood.

Tanvir Hassan, a vegetable vendor in Gallamary area, echoed him.

While talking to many city dwellers, they said they were compelled to spend Tk 300-350 every month to buy mosquito coils. They also said if coils are not lit at homes or shops after evening, the situation becomes unbearable.

Asaduzzaman Rahul, a resident of Khalishpur, said, "It's quite hard to concentrate on my studies at night due to mosquitoes. I have to use a net and stay inside it to protect myself."

Advocate Kudrat E Khuda, president of Sachetan Nagorik Committee (Sanak) in Khulna, said even at the end of winter, mosquito infestation is not decreasing as the department concerned of the city corporation is not doing its job properly.

In 2021-2022, KCC spent Tk 3.18 crore, and in 2022-2023, Tk 3.25 crore to eradicate mosquitoes. This year, Tk 17.40 crore has been proposed for waste management and mosquito eradication.

Anisur Rahman, chief conservancy officer, said black oil (80 percent diesel and 20 percent furnace oil) is being sprinkled in city drains to prevent mosquito breeding. "We also buy larvicide, adulticide, various oils, to spray those round the year.

"Every day, 31 conservancy workers spray those in 31 wards under the city corporation. Besides, 31 temporary workers help them in this regard," he said.

However, they face challenges to clean the drains as most of them are choked with garbage and polythene used by city dwellers, he alleged.

KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque said it is a continuous process to spray mosquito insecticide and clean drains.

"After taking charge for the third term, I urged the city dwellers to clean their household properly and refrain from throwing garbage into drains. But most of them do not follow the directions," he said.

"It's not possible for the city corporation alone to eradicate mosquitoes... everyone should come forward and assist us," he added.

Khaleque said KCC is now implementing phase-1 of a drainage project worth Tk 823 crore, which will mitigate the mosquito menace.