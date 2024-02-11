MBBS admission test pass rate nearly 48pc, female students make up 59pc

The pass rate in the 2023-24 MBBS tests was 47.83 percent, according to the results published today. Out of 1,04,374 students who sat for the exams, 49,923 of them secured pass marks, according to the Directorate General of Medical Education. Of the successful students, female students are the majority, making up 59.02 percent.

From among the successful students, the top 5,380 students have been included in the merit list, and they have been allocated to 37 public medical colleges according to merit and preference.

Tanzim Muntaka Shorba, the student who has achieved the highest score this year, got 92.5 marks out of 100. The MBBS admission test score is a combination of marks achieved in the admission test, and GPAs of SSC and HSC or equivalent exams.

As many as 4,387 of the successful students have passed HSC or equivalent exams in 2023. Some 1,003 students are second-time medical admission test candidates who sat for their HSC in 2022, and 30 students who qualified this year are already admitted in public medical, dental colleges or units.

Out of the 5,380 students on the merit list, 5,072 have qualified through the merit quota, 5 percent or 569 students through the Freedom Fighter quota, and 39 students have qualified through seats reserved for indigenous peoples.