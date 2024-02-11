How to get your MBBS admission test results

The MBBS admission test results for 2024 will be published today. According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the admission results will be available on their website.

Students can access their results through the DGHS website at this url: result.dghs.gov.bd/mbbs using their roll numbers.

The test was held on Friday, February 9. The total number of admission candidates was 1,04,374 against 5,380 seats in public medical colleges and 6,295 seats in private medical colleges.

Alternatively, they can find out their results via SMS as students who have passed the exam will be notified at the phone number that they provided during application, according to the daily Prothom Alo. Information related to the results can be accessed at the website of the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) at dgme.gov.bd.

The MBBS admission test is a 100-mark exam where each question is worth 1 mark, and 0.25 marks are deducted for each wrong answer. Only students who score more than 40 out of 100 are considered to have passed the exam. Students who are sitting for the exam for the second time will have 10 marks deducted as well.